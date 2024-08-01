Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards implementing policies that will improve the living standard in the state.

Mr Fubara stated this while addressing EndBadGovernance protesters at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

The governor said his administration was already undertaking programmes to make life easier and more meaningful for Rivers people.

He thanked the protesters for their orderly and peaceful conduct, saying that he felt the pains meted on the people by the economic hardship.

Mr Fubara said that the fear of the government was the possibility of hoodlums hijacking the protest and destroying public facilities.

“I want to thank you for being peaceful. I already know your problems, and we shall communicate them to the federal government.

“It is not easy, but we know that very soon, everything will be well, starting from our state.

“Please support the government and its policies. The first phase of policy implementation can sometimes be harsh and difficult, but in the end, everything will be fine.

“We agree that there is hunger. With the right steps, hunger will go, but we don’t want you to engage in violent activities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesters gathered at the Federal Secretariat Complex and the Government House to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

The protesters were few in the morning but later gathered momentum as others defied the rain to join the protest.

Heavy security

NAN reports that there was heavy security as the protesters marched along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway and that some streets in the city were without vehicular movement.

The protesters held placards with the inscriptions: “End Bad Governance”, “Enough is Enough”, “End Hunger in the Land”, and “Nigerians are ready for a new Naija”, among others.

The organisers of the protest are calling for a reduction in food inflation and a reversal of the recent electricity tariff increases, among other demands.

Some protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s attitude towards the economic crisis in the country.

Victor Ameh, an entrepreneur, said he had no other option than to join the protest and demand an immediate end to the hardship in the country.

He said high operating costs forced him to shut down his transportation business a few months ago.

“So the protest is to inform the government about the excruciating hardship that Nigerians are facing,” he said.

Chimelem Amadi, a barber, said that participation in the peaceful march at the Pleasure Park, Aba Road, increased steadily as more persons joined.

“It is not true that hoodlums will hijack the exercise; we have been here without weapons, and we only have placards to convey our message.

“No hungry person will resort to violence. We cannot sit silent and remain hungry,” he said.

Another protester, Comfort Umesi, commended the security agencies for being professional in their approach to the exercise.

“They didn’t harass anyone, just ensuring law and order. So you can see that the exercise is proceeding peacefully and smoothly,” he said.

