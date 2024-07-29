Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects, made up of nine males and two females, were intercepted and arrested along Ikpa Road in a fleet of cars.

He said the arrest was due to credible intelligence on their suspected fraudulent internet activities, lavish lifestyles and naira spraying at events in the Uyo metropolis.

“Cars recovered from them include a Toyota Land Crusader Prado with Registration number ABC 553 LD Abuja and a Toyota Camry LE with registration number KKN 48 AE Akwa Ibom.

“Others are two Honda Accord cars with registration numbers: LSR 754 AQ Lagos and LSR 475 FN Lagos, respectively.

“Also, a Toyota saloon registration number RBC 1898J Abuja and a Lexus 300 saloon car with registration number JJJ423 JK Lagos,” he said.

According to him, other items recovered from them include 15 smartphones and ten bundles of N200 notes.

Mr Oyewale said the suspects would be charged as soon as investigations are concluded.

(NAN)

