The Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources in Akwa Ibom State, Uno Etim Uno, is set to resign his appointment soon to contest the chairmanship election in Urue Offong Oruko Local Government Area of the state.
He is a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom.
Mr Uno, who confirmed his political ambition to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said his people “demanded” he should come and “rescue” them.
The local election in Akwa Ibom is scheduled for 5 October.
“It’s a mandate from my people, they demanded that I should come and rescue them from previous administrations that didn’t work well with them,” Mr Uno said.
In his response to the people who think it is condescending to resign as a commissioner to contest the chairmanship of a local council, Mr Uno said, “Anything that can make my people happy, I am happy too to do it for them.”
“In the (government) protocol, the chairman of a local government council is recognised first before a commissioner because he is the chief executive of the local government area,” he said.
Besides, he said his political decision is about service to the people.
“It’s about service to the people. I have never bought a bottle of Fanta to tell people I want to be chairman. Other people have been campaigning but the people say they need me. I don’t have any option than to say yes.”
Although Mr Uno did not make reference to the recent landmark Supreme Court judgment which granted financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria, it appears that that may have influenced his latest political decision.
Before the judgment, funds allocated to local councils in Nigeria were controlled by state governors through the state government-local government joint account committee but now the funds would be paid directly to the local councils. A council chairperson is, therefore, likely going to oversee a bigger budget than some commissioners in a state executive council.
Mr Uno said if he is elected, his priority would be education and agriculture.
“So many primary schools (in Urue Offong Oruko) need renovation. The people in my local government area appreciate education, so we need to ensure we have a scholarship scheme for them. A bursary for students is very important, too.
“We will concentrate on agriculture as well because of the food scarcity,” he said.
Uno at a glance
Mr Uno, 64, was elected a state lawmaker in 2007 to represent Urue Offong Oruko State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, where he served as the chairperson of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
He previously served as a councillor and later as the vice-chairperson of the Urue Offong Oruko local government council, as well as the chairperson of the PDP in his local government area.
He holds a Master’s in public administration from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
