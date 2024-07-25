The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State, said it has confiscated seven containers of contraband drugs valued at about N11 billion.

The Comptroller, Muhammed Babandede, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Onne on Thursday.

Mr Babandede listed codeine cough syrups, Chilly cutter, Hyergra tablets and Really Extra Diclofenac tablets as some of the items found in the containers.

He expressed concerns that saboteurs and criminals were still engaging in the importation of contraband goods and illicit drugs.

“Irrespective of our warning and proactive measures to tackle this menace, unpatriotic people are still undermining our efforts.

“The service is committed to effective policing of seaports and other entry points to check infiltration of banned goods into the country,” he said.

The comptroller said that the impounded dugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigations.

(NAN)

