The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philips Shaibu, on Saturday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Shaibu, alongside other members of the PDP legacy coalition group, announced his defection in Benin at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council of the APC for the 21 September governorship election in the state.
Umar Ganduje, the national chairperson of the APC and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), who received the deputy governor, said they have come to add value to the party.
Mr Ganduje said the opposition party will “certainly take over” the state after the governorship poll.
|
At the event, Mr Shaibu was warmly embraced by a former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, whom the deputy governor referred to as his father.
A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, voided Mr Shaibu’s impeachment and reinstated him as the deputy governor of Edo.
READ ALSO: Impeachment: Edo Deputy Governor Shuaibu urges probe panel to suspend sitting
The impeachment was supported by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has publicly kicked against his ambition to succeed him.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999