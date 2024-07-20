The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philips Shaibu, on Saturday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Shaibu, alongside other members of the PDP legacy coalition group, announced his defection in Benin at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council of the APC for the 21 September governorship election in the state.

Umar Ganduje, the national chairperson of the APC and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), who received the deputy governor, said they have come to add value to the party.

Mr Ganduje said the opposition party will “certainly take over” the state after the governorship poll.

At the event, Mr Shaibu was warmly embraced by a former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, whom the deputy governor referred to as his father.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, voided Mr Shaibu’s impeachment and reinstated him as the deputy governor of Edo.

The impeachment was supported by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has publicly kicked against his ambition to succeed him.

(NAN)

