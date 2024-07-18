Journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have called on Governor Umo Eno to intervene and secure the release of their colleague who has been remanded in prison since May over an alleged cybercrime.

The Consolidated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Akwa Ibom State made the appeal in a statement signed by its chairperson, Uwem Ekoh, and Secretary, Abigail Isaac.

The detained journalist, Koko Robson, who writes for a local newspaper – The Waves in Uyo, was arrested by the police in May along with two others – Victor Akpan and Okon Ben, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The trio are accused of publishing materials on Facebook, accusing the village head of Ikot Ebidang in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Ukpe Alfred, of embezzling N45 million given to the village by an oil company, Sterling Global Ltd, according to court documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

“Since then, he has been wallowing in the custody of the custodial centre in the state.

“In view of the fact that Mr Robson has a wife and children to cater for, we hereby call for the intervention of our peace-loving father and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Eno, the State House of Assembly leadership, the state, national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, human rights organisations within and outside the state as well as other relevant persons and agencies, to intervene in this matter to ensure that our colleague, Mr Robson, does not continue to suffer for exercising his constitutional right as a professional journalist, as well as his fundamental right to freedom of speech, and movement,” the chapel said.

This newspaper earlier reported how the prosecuting counsel, Japheth Japheth, from the police headquarters in the state, told the court that Mr Robson made false publication intended to cause “annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction to the peace the community” and to intimidate and caused “hatred and ill-will” against the village head.

Mr Japheth has so far moved the case through three courtrooms – from a Magistrate Court in Uyo to a Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, and then to the State High Court in Awa, Akwa Ibom.

The charge was later changed from cyberstalking to defamation of character, which the prosecution said is punishable under Section 332 of the Criminal Code CAP Vol 2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, 2022.

Messrs Robson, Akpan, and Ben were initially remanded in Uyo prison before they were moved to Eket prison.

