The Senate on Thursday stepped down a bill seeking to establish the South-south Development Commission (SSDC).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the suspension of the bill after many of the senators voted against it through voice votes.

The bill was sponsored by Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South) and scheduled for second reading.

It was presented by Benson Agadaga (PDP, Bayelsa East) on behalf of Mr Ekpeyong during the plenary.

Mr Agadaga, while leading a debate on the bill, explained that the commission will address infrastructural development, loss and damages due to climate change in the South-south region.

He said the commission will formulate policies for developing and transforming the South-south region, ranging from road construction and electricity to agriculture and other sectors.

The senator also said the commission would promote socio-economic development in states across the South-south.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Agadaga, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the commission’s establishment.

The South-south zone comprises six states, namely Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers, with 125 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Debate

Many senators who contributed to the debate on the bill spoke against it.

Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) argued that the establishment of the South-south Development Commission would be a duplication of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Ailero submitted that Mr Ekpeyong should have come up with a bill to amend the NDDC Act rather than seeking to establish a new commission.

He asked members of the upper chamber to reject the bill.

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) said the bill should be stepped down because it shares the same functions as the NDDC.

After the contributions, the senate president put the bill to a voice vote, and many senators voted against it.

Mr Akpabio subsequently announced that the bill should be stepped down for further consultations.

Geo-political commissions

The NDDC was established in 2000 to intervene in issues of development in the Niger Delta areas.

The North-east Development Commission (NEDC) was established in 2017 following the devastation of the North-east by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senate passed the bill establishing the South-east Development Commission (SEDC) in February.

It also passed the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) bill in May.

Only last week, the Senate passed a bill seeking to establish the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

