Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Samuel Alli.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Benin City.

Mr Ogie’s statement was emailed to PREMIUM TIMES from the office of the Special Assistant, Media Projects, Edo State Government, Crusoe Osagie.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.

“He is to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the Ministry of Health,” the statement said.

No reason has been given for the sacking of the commissioner.

Mr Ogie said, “The governor is resolute on his finishing strong objective and will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration.”

“The governor has also approved the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, who will support the government in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the State,” he added.

