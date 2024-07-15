The federal government is investigating land-grabbing complaints against some International Oil Companies in Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria.
The Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the companies involved are the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
According to the ministry, the probe is in response to a petition by Agi Bestman, the coordinator of the Niger Delta MoU, Corporate Social Responsibilities, on behalf of some aggrieved communities in Bayelsa.
The ministry disclosed that Kamoru Busari, the director of the Upstream Department at the ministry, led the investigative team.
Officials from the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, the Nigerian Police and the Bayelsa State Government are team members.
The team would embark on a fact-finding mission to Biseni, Enebele, Ogbia and Gbaran communities in Bayelsa.
In their petition, the communities had accused the two oil giants – Agip and Shell of land-grabbing without adequate compensation.
According to the ministry, the investigative team began the exercise by meeting with top Bayelsa officials, including the commissioner and the permanent secretary in the State Ministry of Mineral Resources, Yenagoa.
“Thereafter, the team proceeded to Biseni Kingdom, Ogbia, Gbaran, and Enebele Communities, where town hall meetings were held with traditional rulers, landlords and some indigenes.
“The team toured oil facilities in Biseni Kingdom comprising Idu Well 1,13 & 14, operated by Agip, and the Adibawa Well 1 and Koroama Manifold, operated by SPDC, and many others.
“During the interactive sessions, the chiefs and some landlords said the oil companies grabbed their family lands without adequate compensation or rent paid to the family.
“Some families alleged that they were being paid inadequately, while some alleged that no payment was made at all.
“However, Agip, in a letter to the ministry, requested a meeting with the petitioner and the groups they represented, with the aim of resolving their grievances.”
The ministry quoted Shell as assuring the committee’s chairperson that it would send an official request for rescheduled meetings with the committee.
Shell had said that the rescheduling was due to the non-availability of the relevant management officers, who were hosting the Nigerian Oil and Gas conference in Abuja at the time of the visit.
(NAN)
