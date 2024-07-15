President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Nenibarini Zabbey as the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The reinstatement of Mr Zabbey, a professor, came barely 24 hours after Mr Tinubu was severely criticised for initially sacking him.

The HYPREP is an agency of the federal government dedicated to addressing hydrocarbon pollution in communities in Ogoni, an ethnic nationality in Rivers State.

Reinstatement

Mr Ngelale said Mr Tinubu decided to reinstate Mr Zabbey “following a performance review of the HYPREP project coordinator.”

The spokesperson said the president consequently “concluded that the project coordinator is fit to discharge his functions” in accordance with the regulations guiding the execution of the HYPREP.

“By the directive of the president, the reinstatement of the HYPREP project coordinator takes immediate effect,” he added.

Criticism and threats

Last Saturday, Mr Tinubu approved the appointment of Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new project coordinator for the HYPREP.

Mr Adekanmbi, a former commissioner for special duties, culture, and tourism in Ondo State, was to replace Mr Zabbey, who only served for one year out of his four-year tenure in the agency.

He was appointed into the position in May 2023 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) had criticised the appointment of Mr Adekanmbi as new coordinator for the HYPREP.

In a statement on Sunday by its President, Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, MOSOP threatened to seal the HYPREP office in Port Harcourt if Mr Zabbey was not reinstated by the federal government.

The group described the appointment of Mr Adekanmbi, a non-Ogoni indigene, as an “affront to the Ogoni people considering that Ogonis have very competent hands to occupy that position and have always occupied that position”.

It demanded the immediate reinstatement of Mr Zabbey to enable him complete his tenure and equally threatened to block any non-Ogoni indigene from accessing the agency’s office in Port Harcourt.

