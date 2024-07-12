The historic Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit 2024 enters its third and final day today, Friday, 12 July, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

The summit, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), assembles the people of the Niger Delta and policy experts to develop strategies and articulate a roadmap for economic growth and development of the region.

The theme of the summit is Renewed Hope for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta region.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend the summit today as a special guest of honour, while former President Goodluck Jonathan will serve as the summit’s chairperson.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and an Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark, are also expected to attend the summit.

Governors of the nine states that make up the Niger Delta region are among the dignitaries expected at the summit.

The summit continues today after a break on Thursday. Guests are expected to depart on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s session, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, spoke on the summit’s significance.

Mr Ogbuku also enumerated the achievements of the NDDC under his leadership and the plans to further develop the Niger Delta region, pointing out that the agency was not competing with state governors.

In his lead presentation on Wednesday, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said his office would set up a specialised department to tackle insecurity in the Niger Delta region.

The Wednesday session also featured discussions by experts on seven thematic issues of development in the Niger Delta.

Seven syndicate groups brainstormed on the issues and presented recommendations for the identified developmental challenges in the region.

Goodwill messages were received from the Senator representing Cross River Central District, Eteng Jonah, Deputy Chairperson, House Committee on NDDC at the House of Representatives, Jafaru Leko, and several traditional rulers.

PREMIUM TIMES continues to bring you live updates from the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, the summit venue.

12:09 p.m. Former President Goodluck Jonathan, and The Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, arrive venue of the summit.

12: 13 p.m. The event commences with recitation of National Anthem.

12: 17 p.m. Introduction of guests begins

12:21 p.m. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh, delivers a welcome address.

12:23 p.m. Engr. Momoh ends his address, he encourages participants to have a fruitful conversation for the development of the Niger Delta region.

President Bola Tinubu is represented at the summit by Godswill Akpabio, who is also present in his capacity as the President of the Senate.

12:29 p.m. It’s time for a performance by the Rivers State cultural dance.

