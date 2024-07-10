The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Wednesday, begins the Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit 2024 to develop strategies and articulate a roadmap for economic growth and development of Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend the summit as a special guest of honour, while former President Goodluck Jonathan will serve as the chairperson of the summit.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark, are expected to attend the summit.

Governors of the nine states that make up the Niger Delta region are among the dignitaries expected at the summit.

The summit will attract other top government officials and policymakers in the oil & gas sector, as well as community and youth leaders from the Niger Delta region.

The theme of the summit is Renewed Hope for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta region, and it is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday with a technical session.

The first session is taking place at the J’s Signature Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

There will be a break on Thursday while the summit will be wrapped up on Friday at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference centre in Port Harcourt.

The event will feature discussions by experts and scholars on seven thematic issues of development in the region.

It will also feature highlights of the NDDC’s achievements in the Niger Delta region.

PREMIUM TIMES is at the summit venue to provide you with live updates.

11:53 a.m. National Anthem

11:57 a.m. Introduction of guests

12:02 p.m. The Chairman of the Governing Board of the NDDC, Chiedu Ebie, gives his opening address.

12:06: “This summit is an excellent opportunity for us to move the Niger Delta region,” Mr Ebie said

12:10: Mr Ebie just concluded his address, where he called on the people of the Niger Delta region to join in the conversation to articulate ideas and policies that will engender the development of the region.

12: 12 p.m. The Chairman of the technical session of the summit, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Chinyere Ekomaru, presents his address.

12:14 p.m. Niger Delta region is blessed with natural resources, but its people are plagued in poverty and lack,” he said

12: 15 p.m. Governor Uzodinma, in his address, called for a vibrant conversation that will address the issue of renewable energy and solve poverty in the midst of abundant natural resources in the Niger Delta region.

12: 17 p.m. It is time to receive goodwill messages.

