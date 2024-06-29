The Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested two suspects over the invasion and looting of properties at Western Delta University in Oghara on 20 June.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, identified the suspects as Okoro Udochukwu, 36, and Sunday Dickson, 32 both from Ore II Community in the state.

The suspects, Mr Edafe said, were trailed to a hotel in Aziza junction in Sapele Road, where they were arrested on Monday.

He said the suspects are members of a six-man gang terrorising Warri, Sapele, Oghara and other parts of Delta and they specialise in breaking into churches, companies and warehouses while armed with guns.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, they allegedly robbed a warehouse in Warri and stole 112 bags of rice and have sold some of them,” the police said.

Mr Edafe further said that the suspects led the police to the arrest of the people who bought stolen items from them, including Arinze Ezisi, 44, and Titus Chinedu, 47, of Okumaga community.

“Diligent search was conducted at their stores/houses which led to the recovery of 38 bags of rice, one silver crest blender, one inverter engine with two inverter batteries, three sharp photocopying machines and two sharp standing AC and five LG home-theaters.”

Other recovered items include “one Hisense air conditioner, three inter-com machine, one 50 inches black LG television, two shovels, one black Hisense speaker, eight yards of armoured cable, six generators, five stabilisers three Kenstar A/C, two Hisense standing AC, three Hisense inverter AC, peculiar professional mixer, three Kenstar standing AC one Panasonic AC, one pumping machine, five sound prinex , one Yamaha piano, five gas cylinders, twenty-one amplifiers, four guitars, four LG speakers, five microwave, two MP3, one OX standing fan, three chusion chairs, one large vita foam mattress and large quantity of copper.”

The police said the suspects carry out their operations using two Sienna vehicles and one shuttle bus which they used to carry the stolen items.

“Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, and recover their operational vehicle,” the police said.

