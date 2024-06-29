The Police in Edo State, South-south Nigeria have arrested a suspect, who killed a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, Edo State.

The victim, Glory Adekolure, a 22-year-old fresh graduate of the university went missing on 13 June after she had gone to school to submit her project.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Funsho Adegboye on Friday told Channels Television that the suspect had been arrested in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

The arrest came 15 days after the victim was killed.

Mr Adegboye did not give the name of the suspect but said investigation was still ongoing.

He told the television station that the suspect confessed to the killing of at least seven other young women.

PREMIUM TIMES on 20 June reported how Edo State Government condemned the rape and gruesome murder of the fresh graduate.

The 22-year-old was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community on 13 June.

According to a source, the victim was on her way home after processing clearance forms when she was raped and tortured to death.

Her remains was dumped near her mother’s house.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, had in a statement expressed shock and sadness over the killing.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the commissioner of police to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act within seven days,” Mr Nehikhare had said.

The incident is one of the many reported cases of rape in Edo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that BraveHeart Initiative, a not-for-profit organisation based in the state as of last November said it has facilitated court convictions of 29 sex offenders in 26 cases.

This newspaper last November reported how a Magistrate Court in Edo sentenced a man, Dele Eric, to 14 years in prison after he was found guilty in a gang rape case involving a woman with disability.

The victim, this newspaper reported, was physically assaulted and sexually violated by four young men in Ikpeshi Community, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state in January 2020.

A Magistrate Court in Benin had in July 2022 sentenced a 20-year-old man, Augustine Obasi to three and a half years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The convict was arraigned in November 2020 on a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful abduction and rape.

