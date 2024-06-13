The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last one week, discovered and destroyed 43 illegal refining sites and apprehended 32 suspected oil thieves.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said that the feat was achieved in the Niger Delta region of the country.

He explained that troops had maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theives and recovered large quantities of stolen products.

He also said the troops recovered 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of PMS.

He added that the troops also discovered and destroyed 29 dugout pits, 22 boats and 26 storage tanks, among others.

According to him, troops apprehended 32 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists and recovered 13 weapons and 442 assorted ammunitions.

“Other items recovered include 66 cooking ovens, eight vehicles and 43 illegal refining sites among others.”

Mr Buba said the troops also conducted raid operations and apprehended violent extremists/cultists in Uruan and Ovia North-east Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom and Edo states as well as Onelga and Nembe Local Government Areas of Rivers and Bayelsa.

(NAN)

