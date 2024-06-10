Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sacked the Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Bassey Okon.
The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah, who announced Mr Okon’s sack in the statement issued on Monday in Uyo, said the official is to leave the cabinet immediately.
Other than saying that the removal of the commissioner is for the purpose of “repositioning” Mr Eno’s administration, no specific reason was given for the governor’s action.
This is the first time the governor would sack a top government official since he assumed office a year ago.
Governor Eno inherited almost all his commissioners and top aides from the administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.
