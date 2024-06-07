The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria have arrested an ex-convict allegedly responsible for perpetrating crimes in the state.

The ex-convict, Edidiong Mathew was arrested on Wednesday in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mathew, 35, was half-dressed in military uniform with a warrant officer rank when he was arrested, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John said in a statement on Thursday.

“One walkie-talkie, phones suspected to have been stolen from his victims, a brown coverall, RCC ID Card were recovered,” Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that suspects dressed in military uniforms have been arrested in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES late last month reported how four suspected kidnappers dressed in military uniform were arrested in Uyo, with two of their victims rescued.

The suspects were arrested while trying to kidnap a friend of one of their victims they earlier kidnapped but could not raise the N5 million ransom they demanded, the police said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara, has reiterated the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminals.

Mr Ayilara, while thanking the public for their support, urged residents to furnish the police with information that is needed to track criminals in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

