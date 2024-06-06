The House of Representatives has referred its member, Ikenga Ugochinyere, to the Committee on Ethics for probe over his solidarity visit to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmaker is facing the probe after leading about 50 lawmakers to attend the first anniversary of the governor in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Mr Ugochinyere, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Imo State, is one of the vocal supporters of Mr Fubara in the House.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are in a supremacy battle, and the members of the PDP in the House are divided between the two warring sides.

In the last couple of months, Mr Ugochinyere has been issuing statements in support of the governor and claimed to control a group of 60 lawmakers that he christened G60.

Point of Order

The decision of the House to investigate Mr Ugochinyere followed a point of privilege raised by Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau).

Mr Gagdi, citing Order Six Rule One, said his privilege as a member of the House was breached as the lawmaker misinterpreted the visit of some lawmakers to Mr Fubara.

He stated that Mr Ugochinyere issued a statement to the press on the visit, giving the impression that the lawmakers represented the House.

Mr Gagdi claimed that the lawmakers were members of the Local Content Committee and were in Rivers for an overnight assignment but used the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the governor.

“One of our colleagues issued a press statement that the delegation was in River State for a solidarity visit to the governor. It is okay to do a solidarity visit but not for members to be misrepresented. I urge the House to look for this publication and interact with Ikenga,” he said.

While Mr Gagdi was moving the motion, some of the lawmakers who attended the meeting tried to raise a point of order, but the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, shut down the lawmakers.

Mr Kalu insisted that points of privilege are not to be debated. His ruling generated loud murmurs from the floor.

Later, Mark Esset (PDP, Akwa-Ibom), succeeded in speaking, stating he attended the visit, adding that the lawmakers did not give the impression of representing the House.

“In my opinion, I don’t see anything here. The same paper publication said some members of the House. There is nothing here. There is freedom of association,” he said.

However, he was shut down by the deputy speaker, who scolded the lawmakers for turning the chamber into a marketplace.

Mr Kalu, subsequently, referred Mr Ikenga to the Committee on Ethics for investigation.

