The Akwa Ibom State Government has proposed 26 October for the conduct of local elections in the state.
Governor Umo Eno disclosed this at a meeting organised by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) in Uyo.
Represented by Frank Archibong, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Eno said that the meeting was in preparation for the council polls.
He said that council chairpersons that would emerge from the exercise would be sworn in on 7 December, in compliance with the state’s electoral plan.
|
Mr Eno who also presented the election plan to political party representatives at the meeting, urged them to prepare for the elections.
“This engagement is a precursor to all the electoral activities that will ultimately lead to the 2024 local government elections.
“The council poll could not hold in 2023 because of the shortness of time, remember that we assumed office on 29 May.
“That is the reason we still have caretaker committees at the local governments. I see nothing stopping us from having the elections this year,” he said.
Earlier, the Chairperson of AKISIEC, Aniedi Ikoiwak, said that the meeting was to brief the public on the preparations for council polls in the state.
“So this meeting gives stakeholders the opportunity to interrogate the electoral process as planned,” he said.
He said that the commission would ensure adequate deployment of electoral and security personnel during the exercise.
Mr Ikoiwak told political parties to conduct their primaries between 22 July and 26 August
He said that from the timetable, campaigns would commence on 26 August.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999