The Akwa Ibom State Government has proposed 26 October for the conduct of local elections in the state.

Governor Umo Eno disclosed this at a meeting organised by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) in Uyo.

Represented by Frank Archibong, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Eno said that the meeting was in preparation for the council polls.

He said that council chairpersons that would emerge from the exercise would be sworn in on 7 December, in compliance with the state’s electoral plan.

Mr Eno who also presented the election plan to political party representatives at the meeting, urged them to prepare for the elections.

“This engagement is a precursor to all the electoral activities that will ultimately lead to the 2024 local government elections.

“The council poll could not hold in 2023 because of the shortness of time, remember that we assumed office on 29 May.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“That is the reason we still have caretaker committees at the local governments. I see nothing stopping us from having the elections this year,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of AKISIEC, Aniedi Ikoiwak, said that the meeting was to brief the public on the preparations for council polls in the state.

“So this meeting gives stakeholders the opportunity to interrogate the electoral process as planned,” he said.

He said that the commission would ensure adequate deployment of electoral and security personnel during the exercise.

Mr Ikoiwak told political parties to conduct their primaries between 22 July and 26 August

He said that from the timetable, campaigns would commence on 26 August.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

