The Police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a suspect who abducted a pregnant woman and gang-raped her to death.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest to Punch newspaper, identified the suspect simply as Emeka.

Punch published the story on Friday. The newspaper did not, however, state when the police confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

The victim, Chigbewejim Steward, a five-month pregnant woman from the Abarikpo community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State reportedly had a disagreement with the suspect.

The suspect led a gang of men to the victim’s residence on 12 February 2023, broke into her house at midnight, abducted and then gang-raped her to death.

The suspect, after committing the crime, fled the community for fear of arrest but was eventually arrested 15 months after the incident.

The deceased husband, Lawyer Steward, confirmed the arrest to Punch newspaper in Port Harcourt, and appealed to the government to ensure that justice is given to his late wife.

Mr Steward, a cleric, said Emeka masterminded the death of his wife following a quarrel they had which he said his wife called him “a wicked man”.

“He told my wife that she would see wickedness that day.

“That night around 1 a.m. on Sunday, those bad boys came to my house and broke the door and took my wife away.

“My wife was five months pregnant. Emeka and his gang raped and strangled her to death. The police arrested him on Thursday. I have gone to the station to give my statement. I want the government to intervene so that justice will prevail.”

Mr Steward said his wife’s corpse was discovered around a fishing pond hours after her abduction, with multiple bruises and bleeding from her private parts.

The police in the state said the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

