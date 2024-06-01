The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Ekaete Obot, has described late Justice Felicitas Ibanga as an upright, strict, incorruptible and erudite jurist worthy of emulation.

Mrs Obot said this in her tribute on Friday in Uyo, during a special Court session in honour of the late judge, who served the state judiciary from 2001 to 2024 when she passed on while in service.

She said the late Justice Ibanga was an asset to the judiciary, hardworking, steadfast and maintained a high standard in judicial proceedings brought before her.

“For the passion and love for her job, she was appointed, deployed to and she successfully served in the Jigawa and later Zamfara State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State.

“Justice Ibanga returned, rested and resumed work in Okobo High Court before she took ill,” Justice Obot said.

Justice Obot said the late judge exhibited a high sense of responsibility, good conduct and brilliance worthy of emulation throughout her career at the bar and bench.

Dedication to excellence

In his tribute, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, said the late Justice Ibanga was a remarkable professional, public servant and jurist who dedicated herself to excellence in all that she did.

Mr Udom said the late judge would be remembered for her brilliant presence, pronouncements and impact as a judge of Akwa Ibom State High Court, for nearly 10 years.

Augustine Udoh, chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Uyo branch, said the late Justice Ibanga left a void, adding that her intellect and expertise would be greatly missed.

Mr Udoh said the late justice’s exceptional judicial acumen, unwavering integrity and commitment to upholding justice and fairness were truly admirable.

He added that the late Justice Ibanga left indelible marks on the lives of numerous individuals and the NBA.

Joshua Ibanga, the husband of the late judge, described his late wife as a pillar of support that no one else could take her place as a virtuous woman. “You were beautiful on the inside and you were beautiful on the outside.

“Those sweet and painful memories we shared for over 30 years together, I will hold dear and cherish forever.

“A vacuum very difficult to fill has been created in my life with your demise, especially when I thought you were recovering from the ailment,” he said.

(NAN)

