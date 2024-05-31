The police in Delta State say they have recovered weapons from suspected kidnappers in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, told reporters on Friday in Warri, that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said that the weapons were recovered on Thursday by police operatives attached to the Agbarho division, following an intelligence report.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, identified the weapons as three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbarho Division, CSP Josephine Ekebuike led police operatives into the bush on Thursday.

“The operation followed an intelligence report by a concerned vigilante member, on the hideout of some suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising Ughelli, Agbarho, Warri, Sapele and environs in the bush, at Uwurghelli village by the rail tracks.

“They cordoned off the entire area and carried out an intensive search, during which hidden sacks were sighted in the bush.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Upon searching the bags, three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered,” he said.

Mr Edafe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abaniwonda Olufemi while commending the DPO and the gallant operatives, urged the public to continue to partner the police by providing useful information about crimes and criminals.

He quoted the police commissioner as assuring the residents of the police readiness to act promptly on information received that could aid in the fight against crime.

The commissioner, according to the police spokesperson, warned residents to shun unlawful activities, declaring that he would leave no stone unturned in flushing out criminals from the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

