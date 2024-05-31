The police in Delta State say they have recovered weapons from suspected kidnappers in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, told reporters on Friday in Warri, that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.
He said that the weapons were recovered on Thursday by police operatives attached to the Agbarho division, following an intelligence report.
Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, identified the weapons as three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.
|
“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbarho Division, CSP Josephine Ekebuike led police operatives into the bush on Thursday.
“The operation followed an intelligence report by a concerned vigilante member, on the hideout of some suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising Ughelli, Agbarho, Warri, Sapele and environs in the bush, at Uwurghelli village by the rail tracks.
“They cordoned off the entire area and carried out an intensive search, during which hidden sacks were sighted in the bush.
“Upon searching the bags, three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered,” he said.
Mr Edafe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abaniwonda Olufemi while commending the DPO and the gallant operatives, urged the public to continue to partner the police by providing useful information about crimes and criminals.
He quoted the police commissioner as assuring the residents of the police readiness to act promptly on information received that could aid in the fight against crime.
The commissioner, according to the police spokesperson, warned residents to shun unlawful activities, declaring that he would leave no stone unturned in flushing out criminals from the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999