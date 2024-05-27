Ijaw Professional Association (IPA) has congratulated elder statesman and foremost Ijaw Leader, Edwin Clark, on the special occasion of his 97th birthday.

Mr Clark was born on 25 May, 1927.

In a goodwill message signed by its President, Paul Toun, a retired major general, and sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the IPA noted the contributions of Mr Clark to the socio-political and economic advancement of the Ijaw nation and Nigeria as a whole.

The group further described the former federal commissioner for information as an inimitable figure in Nigeria’s political evolution, saying that his relentless advocacy for justice, equity, and good governance remained unparalleled.

The statement reads: “As we commemorate this significant milestone, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, whose life has been a testament to unwavering dedication, resilience, and an indomitable spirit of service to the Ijaw people and Nigeria at large.

“As a statesman, he has left an indelible mark on the fabric of Nigeria’s history. His leadership and counsel have been instrumental in shaping policies that promote national unity, development, and prosperity.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has consistently championed the cause of the Ijaw people, advocating for their rights, development, and inclusion in the national discourse. His efforts in the struggle for resource control and the betterment of the Niger Delta region have garnered respect and admiration both within and beyond our borders.”

While joining family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate the elder statesman, the group prayed to God to grant him more fruitful years in good health.

