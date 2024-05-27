The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has described the verdict of the Bayelsa State Governorship Tribunal as a “testament of strength” of Nigeria’s democracy.

The tribunal affirmed the victory of Governor Douye Diri of the PDP in the last governorship election and dismissed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva.

A three-member panel led by Adekunle Adeleye, a judge, dismissed the petition filed by Mr Sylva and the APC for lacking merit.

The PDP caucus, in a statement by the Minority Whip, Ali Isa, on Monday, congratulated Mr Diri, a former member of the 8th House and the 9th Senate.

The lawmakers said, with the verdict, the governor can continue the work of “transforming” the oil state.

“This significant triumph underscores the robust mandate conferred upon you by the people of Bayelsa State, validating their confidence in your leadership and vision for the future. The tribunal’s decision is a testament to the strength of our democratic processes and the unwavering will of the Bayelsan electorate.

“We are optimistic that under your steadfast leadership, Bayelsa State will continue to witness substantial progress and development. Your dedication to the welfare and advancement of the people is commendable, and we trust that this victory will further empower your efforts to transform the state,” the statement reads.

Mr Diri won the 12 November 2023 governorship election by scoring a total of 175,196 votes, while Mr Sylva, a former governor of the state, came second with 110,108 votes.

None of the other 14 candidates scored up to 1,000 votes.

Mr Sylva and the APC subsequently asked the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to nullify Mr Diri’s victory.

He alleged that violence disrupted elections in Ogbia, Nembe and Southern Ijaw local government areas of the state.

However, the allegation was dismissed by the tribunal for lack of merit.

