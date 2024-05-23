The remains of Sylvanus Ukpong, an Akwa Ibom entrepreneur who was shot dead by suspected kidnappers, will be laid to rest on Friday, 24 May.

Sylvanus’ elder brother, Patrick Ukpong, who disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night, said the funeral ceremony will take place at Qua Iboe Church Primary School, Ikot Eko Ibon, Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, by 10 a.m.

The funeral will be conducted by the Insight Bible Church, according to Patrick.

Until his death, Sylvanus was the CEO of Emem & Sons Ltd, a construction company, and Emem Farm Ltd in Akwa Ibom.

He was the elder brother of Cletus Ukpong, the PREMIUM TIMES editor for the South-south/South-east region.

The slain entrepreneur left behind a wife, Blessing, and a 14-year-old daughter, Emem, who is in Senior Secondary 1.

How he was killed

Sylvanus was shot dead on 6 April around 7 p.m. at Ifa Atai, along Oron Road, Uyo, by gunmen who attempted to abduct him while he was heading to his poultry farm along airport road.

According to family members and residents of the area where the incident happened, the victim had resisted the kidnappers, fought back and disarmed one of them before he was overpowered with a shot in the leg and then another shot in the head. He died on the spot.

The manager of Emem Farm, a woman, was abducted during the incident. She was later released after spending days in captivity.

The police said they are investigating the killing.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, during a condolence visit to the Sylvanus’ family shortly after the killing, vowed to track the killers and bring them to justice.

“Those who did this (killing) have inflicted an immeasurable pain on our family, they have taken a life so precious. The pain is too much. It is too much for us to bear,” Sylvanus’ elder brother, Patrick, told PREMIUM TIMES.

