The historic Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024 enters its second and final day today, Thursday, 23 May, in Port Harcourt.

The summit, organised by Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration, assembles security, economic, and policy experts and residents of the state to brainstorm on the pathway to economic recovery and sustainable growth for the oil-rich south-southern state.

The theme of the summit is Advancing Pathways to Economic Growth and Sustainability.

The keynote speaker is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and former Emir of Kano State, Lamido Sanusi.

Governor Fubara, during Wednesday’s session, enumerated the steps his administration has taken so far in its effort to revive the Rivers’ economy.

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, who is the chairperson of the summit, called for attitudinal change among Nigerian leaders, entrepreneurs, and citizens.

Goodwill messages were received from the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, the Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, and a former Executive Vice President Upstream of NNPC Ltd, Adokiye Tombomieye.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES continues to bring to you live updates from the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, where the summit is taking place.

11: 10 a.m. Governor Fubara arrives at the venue of the summit in the company of former CBN Governor Lamido Sanusi.

11:14 a.m. National Anthem

11:15 a.m. Opening prayer resumes

11:25 a.m: Tammy Danagogo, secretary to the state government, makes opening welcome address. He was represented by the head of service of the state.

11:29 a.m. Tourism expert, Stella Fubara, makes remarks on the summit

11:31 a.m. Former CBN governor, Lamido Sanusi, climbs the podium for his keynote speech.

11: 40 a.m. Mr Sanusi said Rivers State, as the second largest economy in Nigeria after Lagos, has the resources to achieve development and attract investments.

11: 42 a.m. The former CBN governor called for diversification of the Nigerian economy for development. He noted that Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil was affecting its pace of development.

“Oil is good but it is not enough to make us a wealthy Nation,” Mr Sanusi said.

11: 43 a.m. Mr Sanusi condemns over-taxation in Nigeria and says it drives away investments.

“We can tax, but we must do so sensibly,” he says.

11: 50 a.m. Mr Sanusi calls for improved investment in clean energy and solar power to create a path to prosperity in Rivers State.

11: 55 a.m. Mr Sanusi ends his keynote speech by asking Governor Fubara to partner with neighbouring states in South-south Nigeria to drive development and investment and achieve sound security in the state and region.

He called for the strengthening of both judicial and political institutions to boost economic development.

11: 57 a.m. Mr Sanusi leaves venue shortly after delivering his keynote speech.

He was accompanied by Governor Fubara and other officials of the state government.

12: 07 p.m. The fourth panel discussion for the day has just begun. The panel is discussing investment opportunities through harnessing the blue economy.

1:02 a.m. The panel discussion ends with a call for the Rivers State Government to tap into the opportunities in the blue economy.

The panel asked the state government to appoint a commissioner who will be directly involved in marine and seaport issues in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

