The Cross River House of Assembly, on Wednesday, removed the Speaker, Elvert Anyambem, over issues of gross misconduct and high-handedness.

The speaker’s removal was carried out during a sitting of the house in which he was presiding.

The removal followed a motion moved by the member representing Calabar South 1, Effiong Ekarika, which was seconded by Charles Omang, representing Bekwara constituency.

The motion was thereafter unanimously supported by other members of the house present at the sitting.

Moving his motion, Mr Ekarika stated that Mr Anyambem had grossly indulged in administrative misconduct, high-handedness and financial misappropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 out of 25 members of the assembly signed the notice for the speaker’s impeachment.

In the notice, Mr Anyambem was said to have indulged in arbitrary expenditure, contrary to Section 9(1) of the state Legislative Funds Management Law, 2021

The notice stated that he misappropriated N48 million meant for the payment of the assembly’s electricity bills.

He was also accused of misappropriating N404.6 million representing two per cent of the monthly revenue collected by the state Internal Revenue Service and meant for oversight functions of the assembly.

“The speaker misappropriated the sum of N19.4 million being deductions from the local government councils which he willfully failed to disclose to members,” the notice read in parts.

NAN reports that after the removal, the mace was taken away by the members.

Attempts to speak to the sacked speaker proved abortive as he did not take calls or respond to text messages.

(NAN)

