Governor Alex Otti of Abia has inaugurated the 10.98 km Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo road which is expected to shore up economic activities in Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was executed at the cost of N6.7 billion.

The inauguration is part of activities lined up to mark Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s first year in office.

At the inaugural ceremony in Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area on Tuesday, Mr Fubara explained that the road would serve as a bypass to ease off the pressure from the East-West road currently in bad shape.

‘’This bypass is an alternative route to some sections of the East-West road that are (not) motorable; this gesture is an indication that this government has the interest and support of the federal government.

“I will continue to identify with good governance; with people who want to make impact on the lives of our people.

‘’I will also join in giving them hope in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government,” he said.

Mr Fubara explained that the project, awarded on 14 August 2023 at the cost of N6.7 billion and completed in a record time of eight months, had been completely paid for.

He lamented that his administration inherited a huge debt from his predecessor, adding that contractors of most of the projects inaugurated by the last administration had been coming for the payment of unpaid balances.

He said the debts were in “millions and billions of Naira”.

Mr Fubara also commended Governor Otti for delivering good governance to his people.

He said that he decided to invite Mr Otti to inaugurate the road due to his integrity and high-level impact in Abia, even in the face of difficulties.

On his part, Mr Otti congratulated Mr Fubara for his service to the people.

“For me, leadership is service to the people. We have collaborated for a very long time; clearly, the governor is very grounded having served in the corridors of power. He came prepared.

“I don’t believe that any distraction is enough to take his focus away from the welfare and interest of the people.

“I can assure you, Rivers people, that the dividends of democracy that you are seeing now is an indication of delivery of more projects in no distance time,” he said.

Earlier, the paramount ruler of Eleme, Philip Obele, had commended the governor for the project, and on behalf of his domain, pledged to support the governor as he pioneers the affairs of the state.

NAN reports that Uche Secondus, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Orji Ngofa, former Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands and traditional rulers were among the dignitaries at the occasion.

(NAN)

