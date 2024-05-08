Two hundred and fifty-two students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State have bagged first-class degrees in various disciplines of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Charles Igwe, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday as part of the activities to mark the institution’s 52nd convocation ceremony.

Mr Igwe, a professor, said 12,526 students will be awarded bachelor’s degrees at the convocation ceremony billed to be held on Friday in the Nsukka Campus of the institution.

The vice-chancellor said that 4,834 students will be conferred with second-class upper degrees, 5883 will receive second-class lower degrees, 747 students will earn third-class degrees, and 25 will receive a pass.

He added that 746 students will be conferred with unclassified degrees, pointing out that the total of 12,526 graduates represents an increase of 1,082 students compared to the number of students who graduated at the 51st conference of the university.

“The unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of some courses, such as medicine, pharmacy and veterinary medicine, which are not usually classified into first, second, or third classes,” he said.

Mr Igwe also said a total of 1,438 post-graduate degrees and diplomas of the university will be awarded to graduates the following day, on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“412 persons will earn the doctorate, while 961 will be awarded the master’s degrees.

“A total of 75 postgraduate diplomas of the university will also be awarded at the convocation,” he said.

Uzodinma to deliver convocation lecture

Mr Igwe announced that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State will deliver the convocation lecture on Thursday at the Nsukka Campus of the university.

The vice-chancellor said Mr Uzodinma will speak on “Why Nigerian universities should lead the way to a new country.”

He said the lecture will be chaired by a former military governor of old Imo State and former Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu, a retired army general.

Emeka Offor, three others bag honourary degrees

Mr Igwe also announced that four persons, including renowned entrepreneur Emeka Offor, will be conferred with honourary doctorate degrees and letters from the university.

The UNN vice-chancellor said Mr Offor, who is the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, will be conferred with an honourary doctor of business administration.

READ ALSO: Nigerian lecturer caught attempting to sexually assault female student

He said apart from Mr Offor, a former staffer of the university, El Anatsui, a professor from Ghana, will also be conferred with honourary doctor of letters while J.O.J Okoloagu, a brigadier-general, will receive honourary doctor of business administration.

Igor Weli, another awardee, will receive the same honourary doctor of business administration, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

