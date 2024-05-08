The police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested members of a gang allegedly specialised in kidnapping and raping young women in the state.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state, told reporters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the gang kidnapped and molested one Ogechi, 28, in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area on 1 July, 2023.

How they were arrested

She said the police had been tracking the gang, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old resident of Igoni Street, Abuloma, linked to the crime.

“Investigations revealed that Louise Brutolu engaged his victims through phone chats, inviting them to meet him at Pacific Suite Hotel in Abuloma, Rivers.

“After booking a room, the suspect drugs his victims, rendering them unconscious before disposing them of their valuables.

“In Ogechi’s case, the suspect took her iPhone, N28,000 and ATM card,” she explained.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, stated that the police anti-kidnapping unit swung into action to capture Brutolu after the incident was reported.

“Operatives recovered the substances used by the suspect to incapacitate his victims before disposing them of their valuables.

“During interrogation, Brutolu identified the gang leader, who was subsequently arrested after several months of persistent investigation.

“Various items belonging to different victims, such as 21 mobile phones, three female handbags, and receipt booklets, were found in possession of the gang leader,” she added.

Ms Iringe-Koko, who declined to disclose the gang leader’s identity, mentioned that the suspects had previously faced charges for similar offences in 2021.

Another arrest

Similarly, the police spokesperson announced the arrest of one Jemifor Timi, 28, for his alleged involvement in several rape cases of young women in the state.

“Timi specialises in enticing women and Bolt and Uber drivers through social media platforms like Instagram, Tinder, and Badoo.

“After selecting victims who flaunt expensive phones on social media, the suspect invites them to his hotel rooms and offers them drinks.

“Following the consumption of drinks spiked with tramadol, Timi proceeds to rape and rob them of their belongings,” Ms Iringe-Koko disclosed.

The police spokesperson emphasised that the suspect had been engaged in these crimes for three years and had been previously arrested and charged twice.

She urged residents, particularly young women, to be cautious of kidnappers and rapists who exploit popular messaging platforms to lure victims.

“Personal safety should be a priority, with individuals insisting on meeting strangers in public places and informing family and friends about their whereabouts,” she advised.

(NAN)

