Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said his administration has put behind the political crisis in the state and was focusing on providing leadership and governance.

“Any bad thing that has a beginning will have an end. So, that is why I said we don’t have any problem. We have put that crisis behind us. We are looking ahead.”

Mr Fubara stated this on Saturday in Government House, Port Harcourt, in a meeting with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the spokesperson to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, said the governor declared that there was no more issue of note as far as his administration and the people of the state were concerned.

Governor Fubara stated this against the political feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has persisted despite the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who brokered a peace deal between them.

Mr Wike, now minister of FCT, played a pivotal role in the emergence of Mr Fubara as governor, but the two former allies later fell out as a result of disagreement over the control of political structure and governance in the oil-rich state.

The crisis prompted the resignation of two pro-Wike commissioners serving in Mr Fubara’s cabinet in protest over their redeployment to other ministries.

The crisis has also pitched the pro-Wike Rivers Assembly against Governor Fubara, leading to lawmakers dispensing with Mr Fubara’s assent to bills.

But speaking at the meeting with the federal lawmakers, Mr Fubara said there was no more crisis in the state, saying he was focusing on governance.

Justifying his position, the governor told the lawmakers that the state government was now focusing on governance and had on Friday flagged off a N4 billion loan scheme to Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the state.

“Governance is about touching the core needs of those we are leading, and by the special grace of God, we are doing it.”

“Yesterday, by the special grace of God, we observed the credit line of over 3,066 persons empowered. You can imagine what that will do for the economy of the masses and the State.

“That is touching the lives of our people. It is not supporting them for selfish reasons. It is not giving contracts because I want somebody to fight somebody in my community. No. This is empowering the economy of the masses and the State.

“Our focus is that, no matter what anybody is doing anywhere, we are not going to lose focus. We want to leave here better than we met it. And we want to leave here without fear,” Governor Fubara said.

‘Lord is your strength’ – Committee chairperson

Speaking at the meeting, the Committee Chairperson, Mike Etaba, told Governor Fubara that their visit was triggered by a petition against some companies operating at the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout by a non-governmental organisation in the state, Bridge Gap Initiative.

Mr Etaba said, “These companies are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Coca Cola and International Breweries. We have met with these companies that could oblige us with their time.

“We went round to look at the issues that made us come, especially the pollution of the water around Oginigba River. The companies were accused of discharging dangerous effluent into the river and polluting the environment. That is the reason we came, and we have finished our assignment.”

The committee chairperson commended Mr Fubara for not allowing the political crisis in the state to degenerate into violent clashes.

“Because you see, the battle of leadership comes from God Almighty. Nobody gives power. Power comes from God. If God uses any man to provide you with power, and that man arrogates power to himself, that man will be doing himself a disservice.

“So far, you have carried yourself as a man with wisdom and dignity, and you are doing well. Don’t be distracted; what you owe dearly is to hold unto God strongly.

“The Lord is your strength, and you will succeed in every decision that you take. Ask Him for wisdom, He will direct you,” Mr Etaba said.

