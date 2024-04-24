Less than 24 hours after he was redeployed from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Isaac Kamalu, a loyalist of former Governor Nyesom Wike, has reigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

Governor Fubara, on Tuesday night, announced a “minor” cabinet reshuffle, where two commissioners loyal to Mr Wike were redeployed from two key government ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Dangogo, who announced the redeployment, had asked the two commissioners to perfect their handing over immediately, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

But in a letter dated 24 April and addressed to Mr Kamalu, the former commissioner for finance said he has rejected his redeployment and has resigned from the state executive council.

His resignation is in step with the decision of Zacchaeus Adangor, the former Attorney General, who similarly rejected his redeployment and resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Kamalu, who also served under former Governor Wike, first as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning (2015 – 2019) and later as Commissioner for Finance (2019 -2023), in his resignation letter, listed the achievements recorded under his leadership in the ministry.

“In view of the above, I find it difficult to accept the redeployment. I do not accept it. I reject it and convey to you my immediate resignation as commissioner and member of Rivers State Executive Council with effect from the date of this letter,” Mr Kamalu wrote.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Joseph Johnson, confirmed Mr Kamalu’s resignation in a terse Whatsapp message in response to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Kamalu was among the nine commissioners loyal to Mr Wike (now FCT Minister), who resigned their appointments last year following the political feud between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike.

The commissioners returned to the cabinet after President Bola Tinubu brokered a peace deal between Mr Fubara and Mr Wike.

Mr Kamalu is the third pro-Wike commissioner serving in Governor Fubara’s cabinet who has resigned his appointment.

Another Wike loyalist, Dakorinama Kelly-George, who served as Commissioner for Works, had resigned weeks ago to take up a federal appointment.

It is not clear if the remaining six pro-Wike commissioners, who are still serving in Governor Fubara’s cabinet, will also resign.

Mr Wike was instrumental to the emergence of Mr Fubara, a political outsider, as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

But their relationship turned sour shortly after Mr Fubara was inaugurated in May last year.

The hostility between them has worsened even after President Tinubu’s intervention, splitting the loyalty of members of the state cabinet, the House of Assembly, the leadership of the local government areas and other government institutions between Mr Wike and Mr Fubara.

