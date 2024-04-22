The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of 17 candidates for the Edo Governorship Election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that the list included one female and 16 males.

He named some of the male candidates including Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while the only female candidate, Patient Ndidi was of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Mr Olumekun said that following the initial primaries, the commission published the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates in the state and local government offices in Edo.

He said that in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2022, some political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates before the deadline of April 15.

“The Action Alliance (AA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) replaced their governorship candidates and their running mates.

“In addition, the African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Boot Party (BP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced the running mates of their candidates.

“Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the election, 16 are male, while one is female,” he said.

Mr Olumekun said that the final list, which also gave the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, had been published at the INEC office in Edo and also uploaded on its website and social media platforms for public information.

He said that political parties and their candidates must note that the campaign for the election would commence on Wednesday, 24 April and end at midnight on Thursday, 19 September.

“With the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo governorship election, the next activity is electioneering campaign.

“As provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, campaigns by Political Parties in public shall commence not earlier than 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

“Therefore, political parties are now permitted to start their campaigns in public from Wednesday, April 24 and end at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 19 as indicated in items eight and 12 of the timetable and schedule of Activities for the election,” he said.

Mr Olumekun called on candidates, agents and their supporters to adhere to the provision of the law and the commission’s guidelines governing electioneering campaigns.

“For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions mentioned in Sections 92 – 97 of the Electoral Act 2022,” he said.

The Edo governorship election is scheduled to be held on 21 September.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

