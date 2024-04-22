From Rivers State revenue surge to the release of detained Delta monarch by the Nigerian army, the third week of April was eventful in South-south Nigeria.

These are the major stories from Nigeria’s South-south region last week.

Arrest of suspects for killing biological mother, son

The week began on a sad note on Monday with the police announcement that it had arrested two suspects, Inyangake Peter and Solomon Isaac, for allegedly killing their biological mother and son, respectively.

Former police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko Macdon, had said Mr Peter, who took his 70-year-old mother’s life, claimed that he did so because he heard a voice saying, “kill her, kill her”.

The second suspect, Mr Isaac, killed his 18-year-old son over a family misunderstanding, Mr Macdon, a chief superintendent of police, had said, expressing concerns over a surge in killings among biological relatives in the state.

Similarly, the police in Edo State, within the week, arrested a suspect who faked her kidnap to get N4.8 million ransom from her office.

Blessing Ogunu, a female staff member of Bliss Legacy Limited in Benin City, Edo State, masterminded her kidnap because her company refused to allocate land to a customer whom they had collected money from, Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in Edo State had said.

Release of detained Delta monarch

The Nigerian Army on Friday released the Delta State monarch, Clement Ikolo, the king of the Ewu Kingdom, who was detained following the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community on 14 March.

The monarch had surrendered himself after he, alongside others, was declared wanted by the army, a development that triggered criticisms from Nigerians, who said the army lacked the power to declare someone wanted.

Army spokesperson Ede Dafinone had said the monarch was released on bail after a preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Obrevwori on Saturday visited the Okuama community, where the soldiers were ambushed and killed by suspected residents of the coastal community.

Accompanied by an entourage of military personnel and aides, the governor assured the safe return of the indigenes who fled after the community was razed as a result of the killings. He promised to ensure that innocent people in the area are not made to suffer for what they know nothing about.

Governor Eno sets up a flood mitigation committee

Before the arrival of the impending flood in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno constituted a committee to propose measures to mitigate the effect of the flood on residents.

The committee was set up after the federal government issued an alert, warning 31 states in the federation, including Akwa Ibom, of severe flood risk.

Governor Eno also activated the emergency management protocol of the state headed by the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi.

Similarly, the governor had, within the week, constituted a committee of royal fathers to propose ways of resolving feed triggered by the amendment of the state traditional rulers’ law.

The amended law made the Oku Ibom Ibom, the King of Ibibio ethnic group, a life President General of the newly created Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, a development some royal fathers, particularly of Annang and Oro extractions kicked against, claiming it was placing them as second class citizens.

Also in Akwa Ibom, the remains of the late make-up artist Abigail Frederick were buried within the week at her home town in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The 24-year-old Theatre Arts graduate was one of the crew members of a movie production set that drowned after a boat ferrying back from a movie production capsized in Anam River, Anambra State.

Her remains, which were initially buried at the riverside, were exhumed and brought home for proper burial after Governor Eno visited the bereaved family and gave the directives.

Surging Rivers revenue

Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers State last week announced that the state revenue has recorded over 100 per cent leap from what it was when he came into office in May last year.

Addressing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account, Mr Fubara said the state’s monthly revenue has leapt from N13 billion to N27 billion.

Governor Fubara said the reason the state was able to award contracts for several projects without resorting to borrowings.

Still in Rivers State, it was a joyous moment for Henry Eremosele, a mechanic who resigned to serve as a church messenger. The church’s founder, Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, handed him documents for a four-bedroom bungalow.

Mr Ibiyeomie said billions of naira had passed through Mr Eremosele’s hands, but he never stole them, despite several tests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

