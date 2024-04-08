From ‘Wike-Odili’ soured relationship to blackout in Akwa Ibom. The first week of April was eventful in South-south Nigeria.

These are major stories from the South-south region last week.

Troops rescue kidnapped NYSC member, eight others

The week began on a good note on Monday when the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta region announced that nine victims abducted by gunmen in Delta State were rescued alive and in good health.

The JTC Commander, John Okeke, who disclosed this said that 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested during the rescue of the victims who included an NYSC member and a Navy rating.

‘Wike-Odili’ soured relationship

New revelations also emerged about the frosty relationship between the immediate past Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and one of his predecessors, Peter Odili, whom he referred to as his political father.

Mr Wike, now FCT Minister, last week stunned some Nigerians when he said he does not have a good relationship with Mr Odili, whom he had repeatedly hailed and credited his emergence as governor of the state to.

As then governor of Rivers State, Mr Wike built a cancer hospital and judiciary institute, and named them respectively after Mr Odili and his wife, Mary, a retired Supreme Court judge.

But less than two years later, Mr Wike at a function in Port Harcourt made derogatory remarks against his once revered political father.

Although Mr Wike declined to disclose the reason for the frosty relationship, a former Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, David Briggs, said Mr Wike was angry with Mr Odili for refusing to support the impeachment plot against Governor Siminalayi Fubara by pro-Wike lawmakers.

Governor Otu inherited empty treasury

For the second time in less than a year in office, aides of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State have accused his predecessor, Ben Ayade of mismanaging state resources.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ankpo Edet, last Wednesday said that Governor Otu inherited an empty treasury and decayed infrastructure, adding that he was “shocked” on assumption of office as commissioner.

Mr Edet, however, said that the administration has achieved a lot in its pursuit of urban renewal, especially in Calabar metropolis and environs, despite the financial challenges.

The criticism came months after Governor Otu’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ogbeche had said the governor inherited a run-down state where approvals were given on WhatsApp messages.

Army conflicting claims on weapons recovery in Delta community

The Nigerian army on Wednesday contradicted itself on the recovery of arms and ammunition reportedly snatched from soldiers murdered while on peacekeeping mission in Okuama community in Delta State.

The community was razed after 17 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion. The others were two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers were ambushed and murdered in the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, had earlier said the slain commanding officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion and his team went to the Delta community unarmed because it was a peacekeeping mission.

But the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs of the army, Nosakhare Ugbo, on Wednesday, said that the army had recovered some arms and ammunition snatched from the slain soldiers, contradicting the one earlier made by the Chief of Defence Staff.

‘Fake’ Rivers PDP caretaker committee list can’t stand – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State last Wednesday clarified the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the extension given to state executive committee members of the party in states where their tenure has expired.

The governor said the national leadership of the party only granted three months extension for the executives in the affected states, including Rivers, but added that the extension was not for new names to be added.

He explained that the extension was not to bring new names to the executives and described as ‘fake’ the purported new list circulated in the state adding that it cannot stand.

Police ban operatives from searching citizen’s phones

The Nigerian Police within the week reiterated its ban on searching of citizens phones by operatives.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State issued the warning through a statement from the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor.

The statement, however, did not state the sanctions to be meted on deviant operatives whose record of breaching the order has been on the rise.

Pilots can fly airplanes even without being paid

Pilots hate being starved and would gladly fly an aeroplane without getting paid.

Former chief executive officer of the defunct ADC airline, Augustine Okon, said in an interview with this newspaper.

Mr Okon said although pilots are well-paid, they would gladly fly without pay.

A pilot loves it when he is flying and does not want to hear the word grounded, Mr Augustine said, adding that sex is the nearest thing to the feeling a pilot has when flying.

Blackout in Akwa Ibom

Residents of Akwa Ibom State experienced a state-wide blackout in the week.

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Company had, for the second time in less than two months, blamed the power outage which affected all parts of the state on a fault in the Uyo/Itu 132kv line.

The distribution company, however, restored power supply to some parts of the state on Sunday evening after three days of outage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

