The Senate Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Airforce is currently holding a closed-door meeting with service chiefs over the recent killing of soldiers in the Okuoma community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The meeting started around 3:42 p.m. and is being chaired by the immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Defence.

Those in attendance at the meeting are Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate mandated its Committees on Army, Defence, Air Force and Navy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings of 17 soldiers in Okuama community of Delta State.

It also called on the federal government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended and prosecuted.

Mr Lawan, while speaking before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, described the killing of the soldiers as “barbaric”, and appealed to Nigerians to support the Nigerian military.

“We, in the Senate, and, indeed, the National Assembly, will always support our military in whatever way we can. [And] the National Assembly has that history. We try to at all times make meaningful appropriation for resources to be available. We know it has never been enough and, in fact, I will take this opportunity to commend our armed forces for doing so much with the little we can afford.

“The insecurity in our country takes precedence over any other consideration and, therefore, it is the position of the Senate that no investment in any sector can be more important than ensuring that we are secured as a country.

“We, therefore, are very sad as a parliament over this tragic incident. It is our hope in the Senate that those who perpetrated this barbaric and horrific act are captured and the law takes full course on them.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians that this is our armed forces and they cannot secure us without us as citizens playing our part. Therefore, every citizen is supposed to support our armed forces. And those in the area where this incident happened must volunteer information because this is the only way we can stop something like this from happening another time.” Mr Lawan said.

Thereafter, members of the Senate Joint Committee observed one minute of silence in honour of the slain soldiers.

