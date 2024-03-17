The Delta community where 16 soldiers were killed on Thursday has been razed, Channels Television is reporting.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian military confirmed the killing of the soldiers including four officers in a statement on Saturday. The victims included the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers.

The troops were deployed to restore order between two warring communities: Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

According to Channels Television, the Okuama coastal community where the killing of the soldiers took place was razed Sunday morning.

It is not clear who razed the houses in the community or if anyone died from it but the television station reported that residents have fled to the neighbouring Ughelli community for fear of reprisals by soldiers.

Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general and spokesperson of the Nigerian military, had in his Saturday statement said the military would investigate and bring the culprits to book.

He did not indicate that the military would conduct reprisals on the community as was done during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration (1999-2007) when the military destroyed communities in Odi and Zaki Biam for killing soldiers.

There is no indication as of the time of this report that soldiers were responsible for the burning of the Okuama community.

In his Saturday statement, Mr Gusau said some suspects had been arrested.

“The military, however, remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps have been taken to unravel the motive behind the attack,’’ he said.

Delta government condemns killing

In his statement, Mr Gusau said the military had reported the matter to the Delta State government.

Hours after the military’s statement, the Delta government also confirmed the killing of the soliders and vowed to work with authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement by his spokesperson, Festus Ahon, condoled with the military and the families of the slain soldiers.

Mr Ahon said the Delta government is gravely disturbed by the violence and unprovoked killing of the soldiers.

“This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. It runs contrary to the values and path of peace that the State Government is promoting as I have always emphasized in our MORE agenda to enhance peace and security.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Delta State, I wish to condole, in particular, the families of the killed gallant officers and soldiers, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general, over this sad occurrence.

“The State Government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Delta State is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency. Acts such as this incident cannot and will not be tolerated.

“Meanwhile, all citizens and residents of the state are enjoined to remain law- abiding and the State Government shall continue to take all measures to protect lives and property in Delta State.”

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more updates on this matter in subsequent reports.

