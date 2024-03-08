Achor Nna, the councilor representing Nyesom Wike’s Ward in Obio/Akpor Legislative Council of Rivers State, has resigned.

He has declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Mr Nna was, until his resignation, the leader of Obio/Akpor legislature and councilor representing Ward 9 Rumu-Epirikom and Elioparanwa in the legislative council.

In his letter of resignation dated 7 March and addressed to the council chairperson, Mr Nna specifically expressed gratitude to Mr Wike, who is now the FCT Minister for the opportunity to represent him (Mr Wike) in the legislative council.

The resignation letter was posted on Facebook where Mr Nna also made a live video confirming it.

In what may be regarded as a political blow to the FCT minister, Mr Nna declared support to Governor Fubara, saying he wants to align with the governor to “liberate” the state.

“This resignation is borne out of my conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State, coupled with the unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from some leaders of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area,” he said.

“If you say the truth, you die. If you lie, you die. Better to say the truth and die,” he added, referencing a popular remark by a former Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye.

Continuing he said, “My chairman, I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers State in line with the Simplified Movement,” referring to a political group formed to garner political support at the grassroots for Governor Fubara.

Rivers State was rocked by a political crisis which started last October following an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara as a result of the feud between the governor and his predecessor, Mr Wike.

The crisis divided the state into two political camps – with one loyal to Mr Wike and the other to Governor Fubara.

President Bola Tinubu, in an effort to resolve the crisis, brokered a controversial peace deal last December between Mr Wike and Governor Fubara.

But Mr Nna’s resignation and switching camp suggest that the political crisis in the state may be far from over.

