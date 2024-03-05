The police in Edo State said they have arrested a 24-year-old man (name withheld) for claiming to be an official of the Kaduna State Government.
The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this on Monday in Benin.
Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said the suspect had been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, claiming to be representing the Kaduna State Government.
The spokesperson said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Police Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit in Edo while acting on a petition from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
According to him, the suspect was picked up by the operatives along Ubiaja-Uromi Road, using technical intelligence.
The suspect, Mr Nwabuzor said, confessed to using the profile of the Kaduna State Government to defraud people.
“Officers attached to the Force Headquarters have been contacted and are leading an investigative team from Kaduna to Edo.
“The suspect will soon be handed over to the team from Abuja,” he said.
