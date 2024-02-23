The police in Bayelsa State, on Friday, arraigned two suspects in a Kaima High Court sitting in Yenagoa over alleged conspiracy and attempt to kidnap Ebi Ayama, who is a brother to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The two suspects are Lucky Oghenebrume, 53, and Omobowho Okpowodo, 52.

According to the police, the duo were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder unit in November 2023 at Mbiama community in Rivers State.

The police said the arrest of the two suspects was possible through intelligence gathering and detailed investigations.

The two suspects, who pleaded not guilty, are being prosecuted by the police at the Kaima High Court sitting in Yenagoa.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Oghenebrume was the mastermind and on the wanted list of the police in Rivers over the alleged involvement in the abduction of a man, simply identified as Fyneman, in the Sagbama area of the state where a ransom of N50 million was paid.

Mr Oghenebrume was also described as a resident of the Mbiama community and residing alone in a massive compound, where he allegedly carried out the dastardly act.

He was also said to have relocated his family to Delta State to avoid being exposed.

The police prosecutor said the second suspect, Mr Okpowodo, was identified as the owner of the motor mechanic workshop, where the targeted victim carries out repairs on his vehicles.

Mr Okpowodo, according to the prosecution counsel, was allegedly overheard planning to abduct Mr Ayama on his way from Ekeremor Local Government Area.

The judge, Timipre Songi, adjourned the case until 27 February.

(NAN)

