A former member of the House of Representatives, Nduese Essien, has called for an immediate investigation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the “cascading fraudulent conduct of general elections”.

Mr Essien, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, made the call on 10 February in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, during a press conference to mark his 80th birthday celebration.

He also called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electoral system. “We cannot go to another election with this porous system,” he said.

‘Flawed leadership recruitment’

Mr Essien said Nigeria’s flawed leadership recruitment system and other factors such as endemic corruption, insecurity, impunity, nepotism, and bad governance have put the country at a crossroads and “have cast a shadow over our nation’s future”.

“Corruption is not merely a crime; it is also a betrayal of the trust placed in our leaders and a theft from the pockets of every hardworking Nigerian.

“We cannot hope to move forward as a nation until we root out corruption at all levels of government and society.

“Regrettably, corruption is most unlikely to reduce in Nigeria with the laissez-faire attitude of successive administrations wanting to accumulate excess resources to outpace opponents to win the next election. What is required is a selfless leader with a determination to address the menace the way Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore tackled it,” the former lawmaker said.

He called for the reform of the country’s judiciary, saying, “The prevalence of cash-for-judgment schemes undermines the very foundation of our democracy and erodes public confidence in the judiciary.”

How to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges

Mr Essien also spoke on how Nigeria can tackle the increasing security challenges.

He advised the country to strengthen its security forces, invest in intelligence gathering and technology, and address the underlying socio-economic factors that fuel extremism and criminality.

“But we must also recognise that security is not just about guns and bullets; it is also about justice, opportunity, and dignity for all,” he added.

Constitutional reform, restructuring

Continuing, the former lawmaker said, “At the heart of these crises lies the issue of governance – or rather, the lack thereof. Governance in Nigeria has continued to deteriorate with successive administrations.

“Our leadership recruitment system is broken, allowing unqualified and unscrupulous individuals to ascend to positions of power, while those with the vision and integrity to lead are sidelined or silenced. We must overhaul our electoral process, strengthen our democratic institution, and empower our citizens to hold their leadership accountable. True leadership is not about wielding power; it is about serving the people with humility, honesty, and compassion.”

“I call upon President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly across the federation to heed the call for constitutional reform and restructuring.

“It is time to embrace true federalism – whether based on the six geopolitical zones or the current state structure – and empower our states and regions to take charge of their own destinies.

“The oil producing communities will not succumb to the present level of frustration and subjugation where their resources are confiscated for the development of the whole nation and a pittance grudgingly allowed to them. More frustrating is the situation where the resources of the oil producing regions have been seized and exploited without their active participation. It is a ridiculous political arrangement which cannot be sustained.”

Mr Essien represented Eket Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007. He was the leader of the South-south parliamentary caucus in the House.

He was appointed minister in 2010 by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Essien, who hinted that he would soon quit active politics, said a new Nigeria is possible.

“As I enter my ninth decade, I recommit myself to the cause of a better Nigeria – a Nigeria free from corruption, insecurity, impunity and bad governance. And I call upon each and every one of you to join me in this noble endeavour. Together, let us rise above our differences, transcend our divisions, and forge a future worthy of our collective dreams,” he said.

