The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ought to have its Akwa Ibom office in Oron, and not in the Eket Local Government Area.

He said Oron was outmaneuvered because of politics.

“Mobil was supposed to have its headquarters in Oro nation, but they say they are not oil producing, why should they come there; politics took them (Mobil) to Eket,” Mr Akpabio said on 19 January at his country home in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom when Victor Antai, the executive director of Project in the Niger Delta Development Commission, led some leaders from his Oro ethnic nationality to visit to Mr Akpabio.

The purpose of the visit was to thank the Senate president for Mr Antai’s appointment in the NDDC.

“They say Oro does not produce oil, but look at the water… Before I became governor, you were not counted as oil producing,” Mr Akpabio said in a video clip of the event seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Akpabio, in the clip, boasted that he has, more than any other person, helped people from the Oro ethnic nationality to get top political appointments at the federal level.

“I went to the house of Ambassador (Etim) Uye, and he told me Oro wanted an ambassador. That year, I gave Oro two ambassadors – one career ambassador and then Uye himself. I am the first person to produce an Oro person as a senator after Senator Victor Akan. I am also the first person to produce a minister from Oro nation after the first minister of Works, Nsan, after over 30 years.”

WatchmanPost, a newspaper in Akwa Ibom, which reported on the visit to Mr Akpabio, quoted the Senate president as also saying, “I recognised you as oil-producing area, by producing Etim Inyang Jnr as commissioner representing Akwa Ibom in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In 2020, I produced Mr Efiong Akwa as interim sole administrator of NDDC for almost three years. And now, you have Victor Antai as executive director, Project, of the NDDC.”

In another clip of the event, Mr Akpabio gloated over his position as the Senate president, saying, “it is slightly higher than the other positions I used to be”.

He said, “How you know, is that we have just finished celebrating the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. After the president finished laying the wreath, the next person should have been the vice president, but he was in Davos, so they now called Godswill Akpabio…”

His audience laughed out over the remark.

Continuing, Mr Akpabio said, “That means in Nigeria, if there are 250 million people, if you count one, two, three, four, five, my name will be included.”

Tricky issue

Discussing oil politics in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, which Akwa Ibom is a part of, could sometimes be tricky because of deep poverty and angst in the local communities.

A resident in Uyo, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, said Mr Akpabio’s comment could stir ethnic tension in Akwa Ibom.

“Already, there is so much tension because of the hardship, any careless action or comment from our political leaders can inflame the situation,” he said. “If you ask me, I think the Senate president wanted to score political points at the expense of ethnic unity and peace.”

A former member of the House of Representatives, Nduese Essien, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday morning, that Mr Akpabio made the comment probably to “curry favour” from the Oro people.

“I will talk to him (Akpabio),” he said.

Contrary to Mr Akpabio’s comment, Mobil does not have any office in Eket – the oil company has its operational field, Qua Iboe Terminal, in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state.

Mobil is headquartered in Lagos, South-west Nigeria. The oil company has rejected decades of pressure to relocate its head office to Akwa Ibom.

The only functional facility Mobil has in Eket is the residential estate for its managers while the airstrip in the city had been shut down by the company some years ago. The company has a liaison office in Uyo to interface with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

A spokesperson to Mr Akpabio, Jackson Udom, declined comment on the matter when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him, Thursday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

