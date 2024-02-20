The Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) said it is not true that the party denied its governorship aspirants information on venues of Tuesday’s ward congresses in the state.

The party spokesperson in the state, Sam Uroupa, who made the rebuttal in a statement on Tuesday, said the allegations were made by Olumide Akpata, a governorship aspirant of the party in the state.

Mr Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, in a letter addressed to the INEC chairperson, accused the party of lack of preparedness for the congress, Mr Uroupa said.

“Mr Akpata’s claim that the lack of information and transparency regarding the primary election process resulted in a mass departure of aspirants from the party is unfounded.”

The LP spokesperson said those who withdrew or abandoned their aspirations were not officially recognised as the party aspirants.

“Aspirants are individuals who have successfully purchased both the expression of interest and nomination forms, as opposed to those who merely expressed interest without completing the form purchase.

“None of the individuals in question acquired either the nomination form or expression of interest. Some of these individuals only utilised the party’s branding on social media platforms like Facebook to solicit funds and donations from LP supporters worldwide.

“After achieving their objectives, they abandoned their alleged ambitions based on flimsy and unverifiable excuses, as detailed in Mr Akpata’s letter announcing their departure from the party or resignation from their ambitions,” he said.

He further said the party had notified security agents in the state of Tuesday’s (today) ward congress and had also held meetings with “stakeholders” of the party informing them of the procedures that will be employed in electing the delegates which will in turn vote to elect the governorship candidate of the party.

The Edo people will on 21 September elect a new governor to succeed Godwin Obaseki who is spending the last year of his second term in office.

The LP, according to the spokesperson of the party in Edo, is holding its ward congress across the 192 wards in the state on Tuesday.

