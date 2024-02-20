The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slated 22 February for the conduct of its Edo governorship primaries.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said the date was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, adding that the committee also approved the delegate list for the primaries.

He said the primaries would be held at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

He advised delegates, aspirants, leaders and party stakeholders to note the official date and venue and be guided accordingly. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

