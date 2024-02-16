The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has attributed the current power outage in Akwa Ibom state to a “fault in (the) Aba/Itu 132kv line.”

The electricity distribution company disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday.

The outage, which has affected several areas in the state, including Afaha Ube Itam, a community in Uyo, which enjoys a stable power supply, began on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Business owners in Afaha Ube Itam, close to Itam Junction, along Ikot Ekpene, are lamenting the effects of the power outage on their businesses.

A barbershop operator in the area who gave his name simply as Jude told PREMIUM TIMES the outage has increased the business operation cost.

He appealed to PHEDC to quickly restore electricity supply as business owners in the area cannot continue to rely on power generating set to power their business because of the high cost of petrol.

Most small businesses in Uyo, especially eateries and hotels, which cannot use power-generating sets to power their facilities because of the high cost of fuel, are experiencing low patronage, our reporters learnt.

The state has been in total darkness for some days now.

The PHED, in its statement on the outage, said “The Transmission Company of Nigeria maintenance crew is currently working to ensure restoration of supply.”

“Customers are assured that power supply will be restored as soon as work is completed,” it added.

