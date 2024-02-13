The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, has disclosed what the commission needs to bring about faster results in its operation.

“The NDDC board and management are ready to work hand-in-hand with the federal government for unprecedented, efficient, and transparent development of the Niger Delta,” Mr Ogbuku said, on Friday, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, at a two-day board and management retreat of the commission.

“Give us the trust and the flexibility to operate within a responsible, tailored financial framework, and we will demonstrably deliver results faster and more efficiently than ever before,” Mr Ogbuku added.

The NDDC, set up in 2000 by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo to fast-track development in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, had been described in the past as being inefficient and corrupt.

Godswill Akpabio, while he was the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said the NDDC was so corrupt that it was treated like an ATM.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, is now the president of the Nigerian Senate.

Irrespective of what the public thinks about it, the NDDC managing director, Mr Ogbuku, is of the belief that the commission has performed well.

“If you look at the records nobody can tag NDDC a failure. The records are there,” he said.

“In the past 24 years, NDDC, in terms of infrastructure has embarked on training and skill acquisition programmes, and medical outreaches. NDDC’s medical outreach in the Niger Delta has been the most successful, as the commission has given health services to the people in the rural areas in the Niger Delta.

“These are developments you can’t really see, so because you can’t quantify them, you assume NDDC has done nothing.

“In terms of scholarship, NDDC has given foreign postgraduate scholarships to over 2,300 Niger Delta indigenes.

“I can assure you, the NDDC Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship is the most successful in the Niger Delta.

“In terms of project infrastructure, in the past 24 years, NDDC has executed about 7,483 projects. Out of these completed projects, about 3,357 are roads and bridges, about 611 are renewable energy projects, and 3,427 are still ongoing,” he said.

‘Our mission’s success not measured by budgets or timelines’

Mr Ogbuku emphasised that the NDDC needs a financial framework to succeed.

“Our mission’s success is measured not by budgets or timelines, but by the tangible transformations we bring to the lives of the people we serve.

“With your support, a financial framework that fosters agility and innovation within a transparent and accountable system, and the removal of unnecessary constraints, we can chart a course towards a brighter future – a future where the Niger Delta becomes a beacon of hope and prosperity for the entire nation.”

Adopted style

Chiedu Ebie, the chairperson, NDDC board, while addressing the participants at the retreat, said the board and the management have adopted a leadership style that aims to instil confidence in the Niger Delta people, as well as prioritise their well-being.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, in his address at the retreat, tasked the NDDC board to implement the recommendations of the report of the forensic audit of the commission.

“Let me again use this opportunity to remind us that if we must make any headway in charting the desired roadmap for sustainable development of the region, all hands must be on deck with every courage to serve and tackle those factors that have constituted a clog in the wheel of developmental programmes and policies in the region,” the minister said.

A former minister for Information and Communication, Frank Nweke Jnr., appealed to President Bola Tinubu to remove the NDDC from the Treasury Single Account which he said created an administrative bottleneck in the operations of the commission.

During the retreat, the NDDC unveiled its 10-Point Agenda for Renewed Hope which includes building partnerships, improved peace and security, efficient and cost-effective projects, and improved youth capacity and skills base.

