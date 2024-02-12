The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday, played nude videos of a female diploma student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) in the open court in evidence against Cyril Ndifon, the suspended dean of UNICAL’s Faculty of Law.

The development occurred when the ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, led Bwaigu Fungo, the 4th prosecution witness (PW4), in evidence in the ongoing trial of Mr Ndifon and his co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Ndifon, a law professor, was re-arraigned, on 25 January, alongside Mr Anyanwu as 1st and 2nd defendants on an amended four-count charge of alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the course of justice.

Mr Anyanwu, who is one of the defence lawyers, was joined in the amended charge filed on 22 January by the ICPC on allegation that he called one of the prosecution witnesses on her mobile telephone during the pendency of the charge against Ndifon to threaten her.

They were, however, admitted to bail on Friday after a female student, identified as TKJ (not real name) by the court, one of the alleged victims of sexual assault by the professor, completed her testimony.

The court earlier admitted in evidence two mobile phones seized by the anti-corruption commission from Mr Ndifon.

Justice Omotosho admitted the mobile devices – an Oppo phone and a Tecno phone with their chargers – after they were tendered by Mr Akponimisingha, and the application was not opposed by the defence counsel, Joe Agi, SAN.

The Oppo and Tecno phones were marked Exhibits N and O by the court.

Meanwhile, Fungo, a Forensic and intelligence Analyst with ICPC, while giving his testimony, analysed three nude videos obtained from Mr Ndifon’s Oppo phone.

The PW4 said the videos were extracted from Exhibit N belonging to the professor.

He said they were videos of TKJ as requested by Mr Ndifon.

“The videos as sent by TKJ to the Exhibit N (Oppo phone owned by Ndifon) are usually sent by the 1st defendant to another subscriber (another phone number),” the witness said.

He said though about 16 videos were extracted, three were TKJ’s videos.

He said TKJ made the videos on 26 September 2023.

Other nude videos

The forensic analyst also played three of the videos of other female students but the judge directed him to limit it to videos relevant to the charge, which were TKJ’s.

When asked why Mr Ndifon would have forwarded the videos sent to him by TKJ to another phone number, Mr Fungo said it was to preserve the video for whatever reason.

Mr Akponimisingha also requested for Exhibit O (Tecno Phone) and the witness was asked questions on some of the extractions.

Mr Agi, while cross-examining Mr Fungo, asked if TKJ shot the video involuntarily, from the videos he played

“The acts of TKJ were involuntarily done,” the witness responded.

He added that from their forensic report, there was a part in the videos where TKJ said she was not comfortable sending the videos.

When Mr Agi asked him if in one of the videos, TKJ displayed a movement and was fidgeting to prove that the young lady did the videos without compulsion, Mr Fungo simply said: “There was movement.”

Meanwhile, Justice Omotosho had ordered the management of the Kuje Correctional Centre to allow Mr Anyanwu access a medical facility of his choice with a view to treating himself.

The judge gave the order after Mr Agi moved the application to the effect.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until 14 February for trial continuation.

(NAN)

