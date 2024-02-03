The police in Rivers State have dismissed allegations that three officers it earlier paraded over allegations of abduction and extortion of $3000 from two Nigerians were walking freely in the streets without prosecution.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringke-Koko made the rebuttal in a statement posted on X on Friday.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, was reacting after a human rights activist from Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, made a post on the microblogging platform, alleging that the accused officers were seen walking free in the streets without prosecution.

The police spokesperson described the allegation as “false, malicious and misleading”.

She said the officers were in detention at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department undergoing the standard disciplinary process of the police.

Mrs Iringe-Koko also said, without providing details, that another complaint has been lodged against the officers – two assistant police superintendents Doubara Edonyabo, Talent Mungo, and an inspector, Odey Michael.

She said: “Furthermore, the accused officers participated in an identification parade held at the State Criminal Investigation Department on February 2, 2024, in connection with another complaint against them.

“We urge the general public to disregard the publication, as we will provide updates on the outcome of the disciplinary committee in due course.”

Mr Gwamnishu had in the post, tagged the police authorities including the force spokesperson and the police commissioner in Rivers State.

Mr Gwamnishu last month drew the attention of the police in Rivers State to the abduction and extortion of $3000 from two Nigerians by police officers from the state.

The officers, Mr Gwamnishu said, had left Rivers State for Aba in Abia State where they abducted two men, took them to Delta State, Bayelsa State before “dumping” them in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after extorting the $3000 from them.

Mrs Iringe-Koko had acted swiftly to identify the accused officers and paraded them before reporters. The money was recovered and returned to the victims.

She had said the officers would face query and orderly room trial.

