A young man suspected to be an electric cable thief has been electrocuted in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that residents of the community woke up to behold the man’s corpse dangling on two electric poles that housed a transformer in the area.

The source alleged that the deceased had successfully cut the cable beneath the transformer and packed it aside.

According to him, the man ran out of luck as power was restored to the area when he climbed up to cut the four long cables that connected the transformer to the low-tension wire.

The suspect, whose identity could not be ascertained, is believed to be in his late 30s.

“We were surprised to wake up this morning to see a corpse dangling on the electric poles.

“We saw some cables he cut, but he also climbed up to cut the long cables that connect the low-tension lines.

READ ALSO: Edo speaker suspends lawmaker

“It means he was caught up when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company restored light to our area at midnight,” said the source.

The source said the officials of the electric company in the area later came to evacuate the corpse.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

The Chief Technical Officer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Jonathan Lawani, who confirmed the incident, said that the company received information on the matter on Monday morning.

“We have confirmed that the suspected vandal is not a staff of BEDC Electricity Plc.

“We want to use this incident to sound a strong warning to the public. Everyone must stay away from BEDC installations,” Mr Lawani said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

