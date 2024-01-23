The political crisis in Rivers State appears far from over as the Chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, is seen in a viral video hurling insults at Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In an apparent show of no regret, Mr Nwanosike also uploaded the widely circulated internet video on his X handle.

Mr Nwanosike is an ally of Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of the state, who is now the FCT minister.

Mr Wike has been at loggerheads with his successor, Governor Fubara over the control of governance and politics in the oil-rich state.

Speaking to supporters in the video, the Ikwerre council chairperson rained insults on Mr Fubara, describing him as a “foolish and naïve governor” who does not understand what governance is all about.

“Any day the likes of Chijioke Ihunwo (the chairperson, Rivers Youth Council) sent by Fubara, insults Wike, I’ll insult Fubara.

“So today, Fubara is a foolish governor, he’s not a mumu Governor but a foolish governor because since he took office on 29 May (2023) he has done nothing for Rivers People.

“When Mr Wike took office, from the first day in office he started operation zero potholes.

“Fubara should tell us what projects he has done other than carrying our money and paying bribes to insult Mr Wike,” Mr Nwanosike said

He accused Governor Fubara of sponsoring insecurity in Abuja to spite President Bola Tinubu to remove Mr Wike from office.

“He sent people to go and tell Abuja that Mr Wike is playing politics in Rivers State (while) they are doing kidnappings in Abuja. It means that Mr Fubara is part of those supporting the kidnapping in Abuja because he wants Mr Wike to leave office.

“Mr Wike will not leave office. (President) Tinubu is aware of who he appointed. Mr Tinubu is happy that Mr Wike is delivering the dividends of democracy.

“Mr Wike is the pride of Rivers people. We are challenging anybody to tell us if he can beat the record of Mr Wike.

“Governor Fubara is very naïve. He does not know what governance is all about. If he knows what governance is all about by now he would have taken Rivers State local government by local government,” Mr Nwanosike said.

The Ikwerre council chairperson has been a vocal critic of Mr Fubara since the governor fell out with Mr Wike last October.

He hurled insults at Governor Fubara amidst efforts by the governor to implement a controversial peace deal midwifed by President Tinubu to end the political crisis in the state.

The governor has taken several steps to implement the deal, including forwarding names of pro-Wike commissioners who resigned from his cabinet to the state assembly for re-confirmation.

The chairperson’s comment indicates that the political crisis in Rivers State may be far from over.

